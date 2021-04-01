Shawnee County Commission to decide fate of mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners will take up unfinished business during Thursday’s meeting.

County commissioners will review Health Order and Resolution N0. 2021-20. You can watch this morning’s meeting in viewer below. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

During a meeting on March 29 the county commissioners decided “any party” in Shawnee County can opt-out of the area’s COVID-19 mask mandate, the Shawnee County Commission decided Monday.

Commissioners Aaron Mays, Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook decided to keep the rule requiring face coverings in Shawnee County, but decided that “any party potentially aggrieved,” like businesses, churches, non-profits or individuals can decide to allow their employees and patrons to opt-out of the mask mandate while on-premises. However, if any party chooses to require masks, then anyone there must still follow that rule.