Shawnee County Commission to delay family recreation center plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission met Monday to discuss the new recreation center going up at 21st and Urish in Topeka.

In August, Shawnee County commissioners approved borrowing $10 million. $8 million would go to the family rec center and the other $2 million would be set aside for other projects that have not been decided.

The commission issued a motion Monday to differ the issuance of that $8 million. This motion will allow Shawnee County Parks + Rec to create a master plan for the project that would include specifics like budget and what the layout will look like.

Parks + Rec said that master plan could take up to four months to create.

The issued motion is not to exceed three months, so the board will meet again within that time frame for updated discussions.