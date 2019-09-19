Shawnee County Commission to vote to update Veteran’s Park

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Rec. Department will propose around an $80,000 renovation to Topeka’s Veteran’s Park.

If the commissioners approve on Thursday, the Parks and Rec. Department will team up with the NOTO Arts District to redo the space. They plan to add park benches, as well as redo the parking lot for food trucks.

Pedro Conception is one of the owners of The Tipsy Carrot in North Topeka.

Veteran’s Park is close to the building so Conception said he would love to see some upgrades done to the park.

“It’s exciting to hear that there is more improvement coming to North Topeka. I think it would do very well and I think the businesses are excited for that,” said Conception.

Tim Laurent with Parks and Rec said they want to redo the parking lot so food trucks can get electricity as well as spruce up other parts.

“Some other play features so it’s kind of a destination,” said Laurent. “A place that you can go and take a selfie while you’re down there for first Friday. Just kind of a place that people can go and hang out instead of an afterthought.”

Taxpayers would pick up $40,000 of the project and NOTO will cover around $45,000.

The commission will hear the proposal and vote at Thursday morning’s commission meeting.