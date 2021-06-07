Shawnee County Commissioner hints Topeka trail dispute may be ending soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook hinted during a KSNT interview this morning that a contested break on a Topeka hiking trail may soon be resolved.

“I think the problem should resolve itself and we’ll see that trail put back together,” Cook said.

The contested portion of the trail is located along the Landon Nature Trail just east of Kansas Avenue between 29th Street and 37th Streets.

A portion of the trail was closed so BNSF Railway could do repairs on an overpass that goes over the trail.

A disagreement between the city and BNSF Railway centers around whether the City of Topeka has to obtain a permit to fix the path.

Callers to KSNT have recently expressed concern the trail won’t be fixed and are concerned because cyclists have to take a detour from the trail into heavy traffic areas.