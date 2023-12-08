TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook sat down with KSNT’s own Jacob Kaufman to talk about the latest developments in the county on Friday morning.

Cook touched on a variety of topics in the morning interview such as efforts to keep roads clear this winter, cold weather driving tips and the possibility of wind farms being introduced to the county. He also talked about new projects taking place in the county such as the installment of new pickleball courts and the replacement of the Oakland neighborhood’s pool.

For more information, watch the full interview above!

