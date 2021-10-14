Shawnee County commissioners approve plan to make your drive better

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Commission approved a motion Thursday that will help drivers in Topeka.

This new construction plan will focus on Southwest Topeka Boulevard just south of University Boulevard, and right across the road from Forbes Field.

Construction workers will be changing the road from being two lanes on either side to only one. Because the road will now be one lane on either side, there will be points made where passing will be allowed. They also plan to re-pave the area where the railroad tracks cross over the street, making it a less bumpy ride on your commute.

“It will no longer be a rough ride,” said Shawnee County Public Works Director, Curt Niehaus. “I think it will improve the appearance of the down south significantly.”

Construction is set to start on October 18th and last only one month, ending November 19th. The goal is to avoid as much bad winter weather and get the job done as soon as possible.