TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Shawnee County Commissioners went on a “behind-the-scenes” tour of renovation work at the local courthouse.

Officials say the renovation is set to modernize the building because some systems are outdated. Crews plan to be completely finished in December of 2024.

“We have four floors including the basement so five floors I’m figuring less than six months per floor. Hopefully, we will get it done, we will get it done,” said Superintendent for Senne Company Wes Shourds.

Although the entire project may not be finished until next December, there are areas that will be done before then. That includes the new basement courtroom and the treasurer’s office.