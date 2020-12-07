Shawnee County Commissioners to meet virtually after 2 in quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (TOPEKA) – Shawnee County Commissioners will meet virtually according to Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn.

After two commissioners have gone into quarantine the decision was made to socially distance.

Riphahn said decisions about the coronavirus vaccinations is preliminary but he hopes details will be forthcoming soon.

“There are a lot of logistics when you’re inoculating thousands of people, there’s a lot of planning that goes into it,” Riphahn told KSNT. “Hopefully we’ll have, within a week more details.”

