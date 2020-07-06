Shawnee County commissioners will decide on mask order later today

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) -County commissioners will decide on a mask order for Shawnee County on Monday at 3 p.m.

Commissioners had a work session Monday morning before their regularly scheduled meeting to talk about a mask order for the county, but did not make any decision.

They were presented a mock mask order from the COVID-19 response team.

Commissioners asked for clarifications and modifications to the order.

The COVID-19 response team is now going back to make those changes and present them to commissioners when they reconvene at 3pm Monday afternoon.

A decision is expected during that time.