Shawnee County community members want ice rink in new park plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is preparing to build a new family park at 21st and Urish. A fishing pond, sledding hill and dog park are some of the new ideas. One group of people is wanting the county to consider adding an ice rink.

Facebook group members of ‘Shawnee County Ice Rink’ are hoping to see a family-friendly rink added into the current park plans.

Just to have a small little ice rink would be nice but we already have some pop up ones throughout the city,” Gray Bothwell, the creator of the Facebook group, said. “We need something that’s full size like a hockey rink. That would give us room to do curling, figure skating and a lot more activities and club can use it.”

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is currently on phase two of the park plans. This phase is considered the public engagement phase. They are asking people to show up to community meetings and voice their opinions if they want to see a rink in the plans.

There is also an online survey that asks what people would like to see featured in the new park. To participate in the survey, click here.