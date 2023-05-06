TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County hosted the first ever Tour of Topeka event this weekend. The event celebrated the completion of the Deer Creek Trail. Shawnee County has been working on the expansion since 2014 and allows bikers to safely travel without having to be next to traffic.

“I live in the Lake Sawnee area, so what they’ve connected allows me to go over and around lake Shawnee, and I also work downtown so I can utilize the trail which is fantastic,” Shawnee County resident Ivan Perez said.

Mike McLaughlin, the Communications and Public Information Supervisor for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, said the biker safety was a priority and hopes the trail will solve any issues going forward.