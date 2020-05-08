Shawnee County Compliance Task Force arrests 8 non-compliant sex, drug, violent offenders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Compliance Task Force arrested eight registered offenders during a Thursday sweep, according to Sheriff Brian Hill.
Hill created the task force to do home checks and follow-up investigations related to non-compliant sex, drug and violent offenders now in close proximity to others during the stay-at-home order.
The task force arrested the one violent offender, five drug offender and two sex offenders.
- Harold M. McGee, 43, Violent Offender
- Joshua D. Baker, 39, Drug Offender
- Lashad P. Hill, 37, Drug Offender
- Livia R. Banuelos, 62, Drug Offender
- Jerome K. Kelley, 64, Drug Offender
- Aaron J. Larson, 36, Drug Offender
- Austin W. Detimore, 20, Sex Offender
- Steven P. Bouton, 48, was arrested on a warrant following a compliance check, Sex Offender
They made a total of 118 compliance checks, including 60 sex offenders, 15 violent offenders, and 43 drug offenders.
Quarterly registration as well as any offender compliance registration updates are a mandatory obligation by law that have not been postponed or extended by any state or county health orders, according to The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.