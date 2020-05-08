Shawnee County Compliance Task Force arrests 8 non-compliant sex, drug, violent offenders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Compliance Task Force arrested eight registered offenders during a Thursday sweep, according to Sheriff Brian Hill.

Hill created the task force to do home checks and follow-up investigations related to non-compliant sex, drug and violent offenders now in close proximity to others during the stay-at-home order.

The task force arrested the one violent offender, five drug offender and two sex offenders.

Harold M. McGee, 43, Violent Offender

Joshua D. Baker, 39, Drug Offender

Lashad P. Hill, 37, Drug Offender

Livia R. Banuelos, 62, Drug Offender

Jerome K. Kelley, 64, Drug Offender

Aaron J. Larson, 36, Drug Offender

Austin W. Detimore, 20, Sex Offender

Steven P. Bouton, 48, was arrested on a warrant following a compliance check, Sex Offender

They made a total of 118 compliance checks, including 60 sex offenders, 15 violent offenders, and 43 drug offenders.

Quarterly registration as well as any offender compliance registration updates are a mandatory obligation by law that have not been postponed or extended by any state or county health orders, according to The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.