Shawnee County Courthouse to begin screening for coronavirus upon entering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners on Monday approved the county entering into a contract with Phoenix Home Care & Hospice to provide coronavirus screening at the front entrance of the Shawnee County Courthouse.

Currently, anyone can enter the courthouse, as long as they are wearing a mask.

“We routinely have persons who are either symptomatic or even COVID positive in the courts,” said Lea Welch, Shawnee County court administrator. “This is happening at least once a week if not more frequently.”

The county will pay Phoenix $1,120 a week to provide staff at the entrance of the courthouse, taking people’s temperatures and asking questions, such as if they have been tested for coronavirus or have any symptoms.

The county plans to use grants from the health department to pay for this, and contingency funds if needed.

The screenings will begin in two weeks, and Welch said they will continue until the county feels it is no longer necessary to do so.