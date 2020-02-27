Shawnee County Courthouse upgrading its security system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse is making its building safer.

The courthouse will add one camera on top of City Hall and another on its parking garage across the parking lot.

The two new cameras will give courthouse security views of the front of the building.

They will also add 20 more panic alarm buttons that were not installed initially.

Pat Oblander, IT for the courthouse, said that three additional cameras will also be added to a hallway that inmates are transported through.

He says that currently, a number of spots in that hallway are not covered by cameras.

“There are a number of twists and turns and it also has a number of wall partitions that were put in subsequently to the floor plans being drawn,” Oblander said. “The floor plans that we were using for camera placements did not show all of the partitions and so a couple of spots were missed.”

He said the entire project will cost no more than $30,000.