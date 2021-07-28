Shawnee County courts back up and running after year long pandemic mitigation efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse is up and running after more than a year of Covid mitigation efforts.

“We are fully back in the flow of things, it’s almost as if Covid never happened around the courthouse,” Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT Wednesday morning.

Kagay called the screening process for the courthouse “robust.”

“I don’t foresee an interruption, I think everyone that has wanted to get vaccinated has had an opportunity to do so,” Mike Kagay said. “I think we are seeing a lot of jurors who have been fully vaccinated and they are very comfortable coming in and serving.”

Kagay called the interim Police Chief Bryan Wheeles “one of the best.”

“If they asked for my opinion that’s what I would tell them,” Kagay said as the city looks to fill the shoes of retired Chief Bill Cochran.

Kagay addressed domestic violence, saying it crossed all racial and socioeconomic lines and something that has to be addressed.

“Domestic violence is one of those nasty, ugly things we have to deal with as a society and we have to invest more resources into it,” Kagay said.

He called domestic violence “complicated” because of the ties an abused partner might have to the abusive partner.

