Shawnee County courts may return to normal in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay has hopes the justice system in the county will start to return to normal by April.

“As of now that is the plan, resume jury trials in the courtroom,” Kagay told KSNT News Wednesday morning.

Kagay joined KSNT to discuss the resumption of business in the courthouse and the obstacles faced by those with mental illness during the pandemic.

“The impact of mental health in the criminal justice system can not be understated,” Kagay said.

