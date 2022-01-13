Shawnee County Covid Indicator shows cases of coronavirus rising by more than 25%

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the “High” category. The Indicator report period is from Jan. 2 through Jan. 8.

The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 1,492 to 2,020.

The percent of positivity went up from 19.9% last week to 25.7%.

Cases of coronavirus in Shawnee County are increasing by more than 25%.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 27 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,141. In addition, in the past two days, 139 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 106 hospitals reporting to the KDHE Wednesday, there are a total of 991 COVID-19 patients currently being treated. Of those, 211 are in intensive care, and 110 are on ventilators.