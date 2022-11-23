TOPEKA (KSNT) – With numerous murders and other violent crimes that have impacted Topeka recently, a local organization is concerned the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office isn’t doing all it can to bring crime rates down.

District Attorney Mike Kagay stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning to share his side of the story.

Topeka JUMP argues the program in place to prevent violence, S.A.V.E. (Strategies Against Violence Everywhere) isn’t what Topeka needs. It works with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka to work on preventing crime in Topeka. Topeka JUMP has been trying to get the District Attorney’s office to use GVI instead, which stands for “group violence intervention,” which focuses on reducing gun violence.

Kagay said he’s met with Topeka JUMP several times. He said his responsibility as a prosecutor is not to prevent crime but to prosecute those who break the law. He said because he wants to make a big difference in the community and he wants things to get better, that’s why he’s invested in SAVE.

“We rely on stakeholders in the community and community members to make referrals to the program. And the idea is we want to identify people who are at risk to become victims of violence, people who are at risk to engage in violent behavior themselves. And so we rely on those referrals.”

Kagay said to date, they’ve had only one referral for an adult. Every other referral has come from schools about kids who are at risk. He said the program is engaging those kids and their families in wrap-around services with tremendous success.

“For the life of me, I cannot figure out why that is a bad thing. Why is it a bad thing to engage with kids? Why is it a bad thing to invest in our youth? Why is it a bad thing to go out and try to prevent them from going down the wrong road?”

He reiterated if anyone knows of an adult who needs the services SAVE provides, they can make that referral.

Kagay also discussed recent violence at the 45th Street Bar & Grill, as well as how Shawnee County Commissioners moving out of the Shawnee County Courthouse benefits his team. To see the full interview, watch the video above.