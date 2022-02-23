TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just 5 months ago his classmates at Topeka West protested against him because of sexual assault allegations.

The teenage suspect was arrested on September 17th, the Shawnee County District Attorney says he’s been held in custody since being arrested.

Because he was 17 years old at the time of his arrest, his identity is not being released. He’s charged with 11 criminal counts, including aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and indecent solicitation.

The District Attorney says as a result of their investigation he’s being charged for crimes involving 5 separate victims. Because of the severity of those crimes, they’re looking to charge the defendant as an adult.

These charges mean a lot to the Topeka West students, who protested earlier in the school year. One student has advice for those who may be dealing with a similar situation.

“If you’re going through something like this, I was in your shoes,” Senior Abigail Reid said. “I was terrified to tell anyone, to speak out. I had a good few family members and friends on my side that helped me speak out. That’s one of the best things to do, find someone you trust, talk to them, and they can get you the justice you deserve.”

Abigail told me she appreciates the school system’s willingness to put their students’ needs forward, and with today’s announcement she finally feels like justice has been served. The accusations against the suspect are allegations only at this time as he has not yet had his day in court.