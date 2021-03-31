Shawnee County DA says high profile DUI case will be handled like any other case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay reassured the public during his visit on KSNT News Wednesday morning that the DUI case against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop will be handled just like other violation.

“Absolutely, I think that’s what we have to do,” Kagay said. ” And that should be the expectations of the community we serve.

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was pulled over by the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol after driving the wrong way on a Topeka highway.

Callers to 911 initially reported seeing a white SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-470 starting near Wanamaker Road and minutes later on I-70 around 12:45 a.m. It was the Kansas Highway Patrol that identified the driver of the SUV as Republican Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop.

Kagay also spoke about Operation Frontier Justice, which was led by the U.S. Marshall Service, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

Operation Frontier Justice was a crack down on violent offenders in the area.

In early March, United States Marshals and local law enforcement took 258 people into custody during a 10-day operation to reduce violent crime and drug activity in the capital city.

In addition to the 258 arrests, 16 of which were gang members according to the U.S. Marshals, operatives found 24 firearms, nearly 19 kilograms of drugs including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and $25,000. The operation was conducted from March 5-14th.