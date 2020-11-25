Shawnee County DA says residential burglaries are down, but domestic violence rises during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When asked Wednesday morning Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said an increase in economic crime due to the pandemic has been minimal.

“For a while, we saw an increase in burglaries to businesses when businesses were closed and residential burglaries went down because people were staying at home, I think that’s really the only impact we’ve seen,” Kagay told KSNT.

Kagay was concerned that the pandemic has brought a tendency for people to engage in domestic violence and said his office was engaging victims as quickly as possible.

“Domestic violence is always a challenge, we’re doing the best that we can, and be as proactive as possible and engaging our victims,” Kagay said.

Kagay said the county has hired investigators to look into pandemic protocols, including a mask mandate, and his office will look into those investigations when they become available to his office.