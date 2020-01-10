Shawnee County Department of Corrections working to reduce violent behavior among juveniles

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Department of Corrections is working to help those at the juvenile detention center with a history of violence.

Through the Family Peace Initiative Program, they work with a group of boys who have displayed aggressive or violent behaviors.

They meet weekly with trained staff members to discover the root of their behaviors and come up with some ways to avoid lashing out.

“They are going to get out into the community and we have to give them the skills and things that they need so they’re not just repeating that cycle of coming back to the jail,” said Department Director Brian Cole.

Cole said 89 percent of the juvenile detention center’s population have engaged in violent behavior. That’s why the program was started last year.

It was so successful that they decided to keep it going this year.