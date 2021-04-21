Shawnee County deputies arrest 2 for damage, theft at Topeka business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Wednesday in connection to criminal damage and theft at a Topeka business.

Jarrod M. Ryan, 48, and Amy L. Kibbee, 28, both of Topeka, both face charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, theft, conspiracy and criminal trespass. Ryan is also facing several drug-related charges.

Deputies originally responded Monday to a business in the 8100 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard on a reported possible theft, according to the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, they said they found a large hole cut in the fence and a damaged entry gate on the property. The sheriff’s office wouldn’t specify which business was hit.

The sheriff’s office said it learned someone stole multiple items including industrial-sized batteries. It estimated the damages to items at the business cost over $28,000.

Following a lead Wednesday, detectives went to a home in the 200 block of Southeast Pinecrest Drive and found the stolen batteries. They also found Ryan and Kibbee, and after arresting them booked both into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.