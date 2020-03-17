Shawnee County deputies arrest 2 on burglary, drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A drone and K9 search yielded two burglary suspects and drug paraphernalia Monday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis R. Mann, 42, of Topeka, faces charges of burglary and criminal trespass. Mendy L. Hartpence, 40, also from Topeka, face charges of of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went to a reported burglary around 11:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of SW Burlingame Road. They said after arriving, they found and arrested both Mann and Hartpence.

The Shawnee County Sheriff said deputies used both a K9 unit and drones to find Mann and Hartpence. Authorities booked both suspects into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.