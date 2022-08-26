TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix was also charged with multiple traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office received a report on Aug. 25 about a package theft that was caught on camera in the 2300 block of SW Indian Trail. Deputies were able to identify the suspect seen in the video. They later apprehended Sanstra and Mullinix and recovered all of the stolen property.

Residents are asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-251-2200 if their packages have been stolen.