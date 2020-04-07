Shawnee County deputy arrests 3 after vehicle chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County deputy arrested three suspects after chasing a car that crashed into a parked vehicle in southeast Topeka, the sheriff said Tuesday morning.

Dawud M. Rahman, 18, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Felony eluding an officer

Felony interference

Theft

Kaitlyn A. Johnson, 19, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Felony interference

Prior felony charges through the Topeka Police Department

A deputy also arrested a 16-year-old Topeka teen, who faces charges of possession of stolen property and drug violations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy tried to stop a 2012 Toyota Corolla that Rahman was driving around 2:55 a.m. near Southeast 6th and Rice Road. Rahman didn’t stop and the deputy gave chase. The deputy followed the Corolla to Southeast 29th Street and Colorado Avenue where it struck a parked car.

The deputy reported finding five people in the car, and some tried to run away. They were able to catch everyone in the car with help from Topeka police, and released two occupants at the scene.

Rahman and the minor were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries from the crash with a parked car, then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and juvenile corrections respectively.