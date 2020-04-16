Shawnee County deputies chase driver through south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies caught a driver after a chase through south Topeka Thursday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started around 3:30 a.m. after a deputy stopped a pickup truck at Southwest 52nd and Burlingame Road. The sheriff’s office said the truck drove away from the stop and multiple deputies pursued. They were able to catch the driver around Southwest 37th and Kiowa Street.

Deputies took the suspect into custody. The sheriff’s office has not released their identity.