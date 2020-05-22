Shawnee County deputies locked in standoff with Oakland neighborhood gunman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County deputies responding to reports of shots Friday morning in the Oakland neighborhood have ended up in a standoff with a gunman.

Deputies went to a house at 703 NE Sumner St. after investigating a disturbance on Rochester Road. Four people came out of the Sumner house and told authorities a gunman was inside and wouldn’t leave. The four also said the gunman had fired a shot at another home on Rochester Road.

The gunman inside the home is refusing to leave, and deputies have established a perimeter around the house. They said he has felony warrants and they are trying to get him to come out. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the gunman at this time.

Deputies ask everyone to avoid the area, as they consider the man armed.

This is a developing story.