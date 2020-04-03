Shawnee County deputy arrests 2 on meth, violating stay-at-home order charges

Gregory Raby (left) and Colby Allen

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County deputy arrested two men Friday morning on drug charges and for violating the Kansas governor’s stay-at-home order, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregory S. Raby, 29, of Topeka, faces charges including:

  • Violating the governor’s executive stay-at-home order.
  • Possession of methamphetamine.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Driving on a suspended license.

Colby R. Allen, 34, of Topeka, faces a charge of violating the governor’s executive stay-at-home order. The deputy stopped the pair in a 2003 Dodge Neon around 1 a.m. near Southeast Burton and 34th Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raby was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.

