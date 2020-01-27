Shawnee County deputy arrests identity theft, burglary & forgery suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A deputy arrested a woman wanted on multiple theft and fraud charges in a Monday morning traffic stop in southeast Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff.

Janna L. Marshno, 33, of Mayetta, faces charges from multiple Kansas counties including:

Felony identity theft.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Forgery.

Burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Misdemeanor shoplifting.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a tan 1992 Buick around 9:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast West Edge Road. He reported finding meth, mail and checks from areas including Manhattan and Kansas City inside Marshno’s car.

Authorities booked Marshno into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.