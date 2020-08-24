Shawnee County deputy arrests man on meth charges

Local News

by: Macy Berning

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man faces drug charges after a Sunday night traffic stop, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Diandre L. Spates Sr., 47, faces charges including:

  • Possession of methamphetamine.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
  • An additional felony warrant out of Missouri.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Spates in a 2005 Volkswagen near Southeast 29th and Croco Road around 11:15 p.m. for a broken taillight. The deputy said they found drug material and arrested Spates.

Spates was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories