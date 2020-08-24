Shawnee County deputy arrests man on meth charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man faces drug charges after a Sunday night traffic stop, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Diandre L. Spates Sr., 47, faces charges including:

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

An additional felony warrant out of Missouri.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Spates in a 2005 Volkswagen near Southeast 29th and Croco Road around 11:15 p.m. for a broken taillight. The deputy said they found drug material and arrested Spates.

Spates was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.