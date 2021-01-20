Shawnee County deputy arrests Topeka trio on felony drug, gun charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A deputy arrested a trio of men Tuesday night on gun and drug charges, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin C. Avery, 25, and Terrance J. Wright, 28, of Topeka, face charges including:

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Multiple felony drug charges

Avery also faces traffic violations. Jaquan D.J. Bridges-Alberty, 23, faces felony drug charges and also had a misdemeanor arrest warrant from the City of Topeka.

A Shawnee County deputy pulled over a 2009 Dodge Charger with the trio inside just before midnight Tuesday, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop near Southwest Montara Parkway and Towerview Lane, the deputy said he found guns and drugs inside the vehicle.

All three occupants of the Charger were taken into custody.