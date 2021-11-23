Shawnee County deputy captures woman who fled after hitting patrol car head-on

Amanda June Corona is being held at the Shawnee County Jail after fleeing from police.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement officers, K9 units, and a drone were used early Tuesday morning to track down a driver that ran from police and at one point hit a deputy’s car.

Amanda J. Corona, 27, is in custody after fleeing from Shawnee County deputies that began near S.E. 22nd Street and S.E. Ohio Avenue.

Just after 1 a.m., a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2008 Ford Fusion with an expired license plate that did not belong on that vehicle.

Authorities said the driver would not stop for the deputy. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Corona went northbound on S.E. Kentucky Avenue, her car spun around facing the deputy, hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Deputies said Corona drove through a fence, struck a tree just north of S.E. 18th Terrace and S.E. Indiana Avenue, abandoned the vehicle, and took off on foot.

The passenger in the car, a 42-year-old male cooperated with authorities and had was treated for minor injuries.

Corona was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a felony probation

violation warrant and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, interference with law

enforcement, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a

passenger, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene

of an accident, expired vehicle registration, tag not assigned, criminal damage, no vehicle liability

insurance, reckless driving, failure to properly signal a turn, and failure to stop at a stop sign.