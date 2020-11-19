Shawnee County deputy interrupts burglary in progress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 38-year-old man is in custody after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy found him burglarizing a storage unit in Topeka.

Zackery W. Slover, of Topeka, was the driver who aroused the suspicion of a Shawnee County deputy around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Thinking the 1994 Chevy S-10 Pickup, located in the 400 block of east 14th Street was suspicious, the deputy pulled him over to find stolen items in the bed of the pickup.

A quick search of the area found two storage units that had been broken into.

Slover was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges: