Shawnee County Deputy, K9 track down Wichita man who took off running after short chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An incident remains under investigation after a 28-year-old man, facing multiple felony charges, led the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on a brief chase and foot chase Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, a deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Camry near SW 29th Street and SW Van Buren Street when the driver took off through the Highland Park subdivision.

The deputy successfully ended the vehicle pursuit in the 3300 block of SE Indiana Ave., however the driver fled on foot.

Law enforcement used a K9 to track down the suspect who was hiding nearby.

Dustin G. Werick, 28, of Wichita, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following crimes: