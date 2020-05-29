Shawnee County deputy responds to alarm, one burglary arrest made



TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office placed one man under arrest after responding to an alarm early Friday morning, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Danny De La O on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Deputies arrived at the 6300 block of NW 17th Street around 4:30 a.m. to find a building broken into, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies booked De La O into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.