Shawnee County detectives arrest man for attempted sexual exploitation of a child

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Detectives arrested a man Friday that tried to electronically solicit a child for sexual acts, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said.

William L. Brown III, 50, faces multiple charges after the sheriff’s office said he tried to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl at 3 p.m. for sexual acts. Detectives were waiting for him at the location he arranged with the fake 15-year-old.

Investigators said they first received a tip about Brown attempting to solicit a child online Monday. Brown is now facing charges including electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.