Shawnee County District Attorney announces charges stemming from fatal accident July 4

Charges have been filed against Richard Lee Richardson for a July 4th fatal accident.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday morning that he has filed criminal charges against Richard Lee Richardson following a fatal accident on July 4, 2020.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the 2700 Block of Fairlawn Road on July 4, and found motorcyclist Brendon Scott Riha suffering from severe trauma after being struck by a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country.

Riha had been in the northbound lane when Richardson, headed south, had turned eastbound without yielding to the motorcycle.

Richardson, identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Riha, was found several blocks from the scene of the accident. The accident happened at approximately 11 pm.

Riha was transported to a Kansas City hospital and died the next day as a result of his injuries.

Kagay has filed three criminal charges against Richardson: Failure to Stop at an injury Accident (Level 5 Felony); Driving without Liability Insurance (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor); and Failure to Yield (Traffic Infraction).