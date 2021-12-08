Shawnee County District Attorney announces new initiative to combat human trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to crack down on human trafficking in Northeast Kansas.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced The Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force during a press conference on Wednesday.

Agencies like the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, local police departments, and sheriff’s offices are taking part in the new initiative.

The DA said combining resources from the different agencies will better help law enforcement identify, investigate, and then reduce the number of illegal human trafficking cases in the area.

Kagay said he’s prosecuted five to ten human trafficking cases in Shawnee County.

“I called it a form of slavery because that’s what it is. It’s the total control and subjugation of another human being and they’re treated as if they’re property,” Kagay said. “In fact, it’s not uncommon for human traffickers to brand their victims.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is also creating an anonymous hotline that the community can use to report human trafficking cases.

KSNT is told more details on that will be released soon.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1 (888) 373-7888.