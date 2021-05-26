Shawnee County District Attorney ‘excited’ to get back to busy normal, talks police reform, mental health support

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay joined KSNT Wednesday morning to discuss active murder investigations, police reform and getting back to “busy normal.”

“We are excited that trials are back, and things are back to the busy normal we are used to,” Kagay said.

Kagay was referring to the year long backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial of a Topeka teen that killed Hester Workman, 46, will move forward. Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will appear in court next on June 28th. He will be charged as an adult.

On FOX 43 with Erin La Row spoke with Kagay about police reform.

“Every leader of every agency, whether it’s law enforcement or not, should constantly up your game, and do your best,” Kagay said.

Kagay said mental health support is important.

The district attorney addressed the issue of qualified immunity and what it means for law enforcement.

“It generally protects them if they are acting in their official capacity as law enforcement,” Kagay said. “The only way around qualified immunity is to do a constitutional amendment.”