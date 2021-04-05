District attorney: Driver ran away from the scene, facing manslaughter charge in Topeka crash that killed baby

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has formally filed charges Monday against a driver involved in a crash that killed a baby.

Troy A. Vsetecka, 51, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Involuntary manslaughter, a felony

Three counts of aggravated battery, all felonies

Leaving the scene of an accident, a felony

Aggravated endangering a child, a felony

Reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor

Driving the wrong direction on a one-way road, an infraction

Vsetecka was driving his white SUV on March 30 and heading the wrong way on Polk Street at a high rate of speed, according to Kagay. At the intersection of Southwest 5th and Polk, he crashed into a Toyota Camry with three people and an infant in the car. When emergency crews arrived, they pronounced the baby dead at the scene of the crash and took the other three people to the hospital for treatment.

Vsetecka tried to run away from the scene and hide in a residence after the crash, but officers caught up and took him into custody, according to Kagay. The district attorney confirmed Vsetecka is in custody on a $1 million bond as of Monday evening.

Topeka police are handling the investigation into the crash.