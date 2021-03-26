Kansas Senate Majority leader back in jail with new fleeing police, DUI charges from Shawnee County district attorney

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate Majority leader is back in jail Friday after Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said he has formally filed charges against him in relation to his March 16 arrest.

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop faces charges including:

Eluding or attempting to elude police, a felony

Driving under the influence, a misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway, an infraction

Speeding, an infraction

Suellentrop turned himself back in just before 5 p.m. at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after an arrest warrant was issued for him, according to Kagay. His bond is set at $5,000 and no future court hearings have been scheduled at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol told KSNT News it was sending its investigation’s findings to Kagay from when its Capitol Police division arrested Suellentrop March 16. The Capitol Police arrested Suellentrop on charges of wrong-way driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on March 16.

KSNT News obtained phone calls and police radio chatter from Shawnee County Dispatch from the incident, which indicated Suellentrop drove on the wrong side of both I-70 and I-470 starting in west Topeka before being stopped in downtown.

After the Senate Majority leader’s arrest, Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan released Suellentrop from jail in his first court hearing. She told him there was missing “pertinent information” in the arresting officer’s report.

A criminal defense attorney told KSNT News that even though Suellentrop was released, the Shawnee County District Attorney can move forward with filing charges based on an in-depth report submitted to him by KHP.

“It’s all in the DA’s offices’ hands now,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle David.

