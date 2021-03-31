Shawnee County district attorney files charges in woman’s murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said he has filed charges against Devonta Bernard Miller and Harlee Elizabeth Borders for the shooting death of Kristy Craig-Rodriguez in Topeka on March 26.

Miller and Borders both face felony charges including:

First-degree murder

Premeditated first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Two counts of premeditated attempted murder in the first degree

Aggravated battery

Three counts of aggravated kidnapping

Kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated endangering a child

Kagay also said Miller faces additional charges of:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Leaving the scene of an accident

Kagay said that Topeka police originally went to 3121 SE Bryant St. after getting multiple reports of gunshots. They found Craig-Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found two other victims, one with a gunshot wound in her leg and another who had been pistol-whipped. Emergency crews took both to a hospital for treatment.

Borders and Miller forced their way into the residence on Bryant Street, and shot Craig-Rodriguez and the second victim before pistol-whipping the third, according to the district attorney. Borders and Miller then left the scene in a car before getting into a wreck at 31st and Adams Street. When officers got to the scene of the crash, the pair had already ran away from the car.

Investigators later identified the armed pair as Borders and Miller, and authorities later found and arrested them in Manhattan on Sunday.