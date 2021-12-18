Shawnee County District Attorney files charges over homicide incident

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Earlier this April, law enforcement responded to a shooting at SE 6th and SE Chandler. According to the press release, while on the scene police learned that a passenger in the area had been wounded. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the report, the investigation revealed that the shooting happened because of a drug transaction. The identity of the suspect was not confirmed – until this last week.

From the press release, Topeka Police brought Clint William Eugene Smith Jr. into custody on December 14.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced his office put three charges against Smith, including Premeditated First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle.

Smith is still in custody, with a bond set at $1,000,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the charges are only allegations of criminal conduct at this time.