Shawnee County District Attorney receiving Kansas Senate leader arrest report today, Highway Patrol says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney will receive an investigation’s findings Friday from the DUI and wrong-way driving arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP told KSNT News that its report is being sent to District Attorney Mike Kagay’s office, where he will determine whether or not to move forward with filing charges. The news comes after KHP said Thursday that it won’t make a public report on Suellentrop’s arrest, saying that the crimes he was arrested and charged with by the agency don’t need one.

Capitol Police officers, who are a part of KHP, arrested Suellentrop on charges of wrong-way driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on March 16. KSNT News obtained phone calls and police radio chatter from Shawnee County Dispatch from the incident, which indicated Suellentrop drove on the wrong side of both I-70 and I-470 starting in west Topeka before being stopped in downtown.

After the Senate Majority leader’s arrest, Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan released Suellentrop from jail in his first court hearing. She told him there was missing “pertinent information” in the arresting officer’s report.

A criminal defense attorney told KSNT News that even though Suellentrop was released, the Shawnee County District Attorney can move forward with filing charges based on an in-depth report submitted to him by KHP.

“It’s all in the DA’s offices’ hands now,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle David.