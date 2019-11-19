Shawnee County District Attorney to re-open cold cases

TOPEKA, Kan. – Shawnee County commissioners approved a proposal Monday that could help solve cold cases.

The Capital Murder/Death Penalty case fund was created in 2014 because the district attorney was handling three capital cases at the time.

Since then, the DA has not had any capital murder or death penalty cases and realized that the fund had just been sitting there.

Now, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay wants to repurpose those existing funds for a chance at justice for victims and their families.

The DA’s office will bring in a resource dedicated entirely to investigating and prosecuting cold case homicides.

The DA says his office will work with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department to figure out what that dedicated source will look like.

The district attorney says that there are a number of these cases his office plans to look at.

“I believe, with a little bit of footwork, could be right for prosecution,” Mike Kagay, Shawnee County District Attorney said. “These are all old murder cases that have not been solved, victims and victims’ families that are still waiting for justice.”

The district attorney’s office has not yet said when they will start reviewing cases.