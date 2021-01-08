Shawnee County District Court closes traffic dockets through January

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Court is making changes through the month of January.

The Tuesday morning traffic dockets at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. are cancelled through Jan. 31, 2021.

The Court is asking residents to contact the District Attorney’s Office at (785) 251-4525 or use the email address, datraffic@snco.us, with the subject line, “traffic.”

The court is working to resolve cases without in-person appearances.

The Monday DUI dockets will continue as previously scheduled.

For more information you can use www.shawneecourt.org (http://www.shawneecourt.org).