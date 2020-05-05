Shawnee County Drug Task Force arrests 3 on meth charges

Armando Rangel (left), Stephanie Graham and Stephen Lester.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A narcotics search warrant Monday at a south Topeka home ended with three people arrested, after authorities said they found meth, guns and paraphernalia in the home.

Stephen L. Lester, 62, of Topeka, faces charges including:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Armando Rangel, 47, and 42-year-old Stephanie A. Graham, both of Topeka, also face meth possession charges.

The Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the area of 3600 SW Kirklawn Ave. They reported finding methamphetamine, three guns, marijuana, a large amount of money and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the warrant’s findings is ongoing.

