Shawnee County Drug Task Force arrests 3 on meth charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A narcotics search warrant Monday at a south Topeka home ended with three people arrested, after authorities said they found meth, guns and paraphernalia in the home.

Stephen L. Lester, 62, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Armando Rangel, 47, and 42-year-old Stephanie A. Graham, both of Topeka, also face meth possession charges.

The Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the area of 3600 SW Kirklawn Ave. They reported finding methamphetamine, three guns, marijuana, a large amount of money and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the warrant’s findings is ongoing.