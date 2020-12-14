Shawnee County Election office finding new ways to speed up voting process

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders have taken steps to quicken the recording time of votes to the state. On Monday, Shawnee County Commissioners approved spending $18,213 in contingency funds to purchase more workstations for the election office.

The idea for this came after Election Commissioner Andrew Howell spoke with the Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who asked him to find ways to improve the reporting time.

“We just don’t have enough workstations compared to other counties,” Howell said. “That was a big part of their recommendation. In order for us to get a more timely result on election night we’re going to need additional workstations to get those uploaded.”

Having more workstations will allow the office staff to collect and send the voting records in a more timely manner.

The funding for the workstations, if approved by the secretary of state, will be reimbursed through COVID-19 grant funds, according to Howell.