Shawnee County Election Office getting more equipment to help with mail ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Shawnee County election office is preparing for the upcoming election with more new equipment. They are using a high speed scanner that will add a signature check feature to the ballot process.

The machine compares the signature on file with the signature on the ballot. It then gives a confidence score showing how accurate it really is.

“And you know, once it gets down below 95-98 percent we’ll probably spend more time doing a review but we’re hoping and we believe that most signatures will be close,” Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Election Commissioner, said.

Mail ballots for the upcoming election are being sent out on the 14th of this month.